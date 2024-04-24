Plane, an open-source project management platform, has raised $4 million in a Seed round funding from OSS Capital.

The company said it will be introducing Plane One, a new pricing plan for self-managed instance owners at growing businesses. Plane One aims to make instance governance, security, and performance easier for both new and existing Plane admins at these companies.

Fundamental method

Founded in November 2022 by Vamsi Kurama and Vihar Kurama, Plane’s goal is to make projects simpler for teams of any size in various industries. Using its fundamental method for modern project management and growing user base, Plane aims to revolutionise how businesses handle their projects and workflows. The software start-up offers simple, easy cross-functional collaboration for modern teams.

“This funding validates our vision of creating a user-friendly, extensible and affordable project management product. As a first step, Plane One is designed ground-up for growing businesses that need essential tools to manage their projects and their instance better without being locked into ongoing SaaS-pricing commitments”, said Vamsi Kurama, Co-founder and CEO of Plane.

Optimal application

The company is headquartered in Delaware and India. Plane One offers a one-time perpetual license of $799, discounted $100 for the first 100 orders. Features like caching and virtualization are incorporated leading to optimal application performance for rapidly scaling teams.

“Plane’s open-core model, strong community engagement, and first-principles approach to project management deeply impressed us,” said Joseph Jacks, Founder at OSS Capital.

Plane One will introduce wishlist importers and out-of-the-box integrations in subsequent minor versions, facilitating transitions for teams migrating from existing project management tools.

(Inputs from BL intern Meghna Barik)

