PSP Projects Ltd has secured a contract for the construction of the Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya for Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd at Vadodara, Gujarat. The contract is valued at ₹630.90 crore.

RVNL recently announced incorporation of its subsidiary in South Africa.

The PSP Projects stock rose by 1.33 per cent on the NSE, trading at ₹752.05 as of 1:32 pm; RVNL stock surged by 3.96 per cent, trading at ₹232.40.