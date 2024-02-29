United Breweries Limited (UBL), part of the Heineken company, has launched London Pilsner Strong Beer in Karnataka.

London Pilsner, crafted with European hops and subjected to a week-long aging process at sub-zero temperature, represents sophistication and uncompromising quality, said the company.

By launching London Pilsner in Karnataka, UBL said it acknowledges the state’s vibrant culture and its discerning taste for Pilsner beverages. Emphasizing the strategic significance of the region as a pivotal market for the brewing industry.

Premium brew

Vikram Bahl, CMO, United Breweries Limited, said, “We’re thrilled to introduce London Pilsner Beer to Karnataka, providing beer enthusiasts with a taste of London’s vibrant essence in every sip. Our decision to launch in Karnataka stems from our deep understanding of the region’s dynamic consumer preferences and love for premium brews. From bars to pubs, London Pilsner will be readily available, promising an incomparable drinking experience.”

With its detailed brewing process and attention to detail, London Pilsner represents the essence of premium craftsmanship, delivering a distinct flavor profile that captivates the senses. From its crisp initial taste to its smooth finish, London Pilsner promises to transport consumers on a sensory journey through the streets of London, offering a taste of the city’s vibrant culture and renowned brewing heritage, said the company.

London Pilsner Beer is competitively priced at ₹120 per 650 ml bottle and will be available at leading outlets across Karnataka. Karnataka is the second market after Maharashtra where London Pilsner is going to be available.