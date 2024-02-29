Quick-commerce company Zepto has launched its membership programme called Zepto Pass for all of its users. It will offer greater discounts to consumers.

The quick-commerce company has heavily discounted the offering for the initial uptake, pricing it between ₹19 to ₹39 for most users. It offers unlimited free deliveries and up to 20 per cent off on grocery items.

“The company has piloted Zepto Pass with 5 per cent of its user base for a month and seen rapid adoption—almost a majority of orders came from Zepto Pass subscribers within two weeks during the pilot,” it said in a statement.

Zepto Pass increased their spending on the app by over 30 per cent and showed a 10 per cent increase in monthly retention.

The move is intended to drive customer adoption of quick commerce, said Devendra Meel, vice president, Strategy, and head of Zepto Pass.

The membership, priced at between ₹149 and ₹299 per month for its users, will also provide additional discounts for orders costing above a certain threshold, ranging from ₹299 to ₹599 for most users. It will also cover orders from Zepto Cafe, the firm’s snacks and beverage vertical.

Zepto hopes to draw a million customers into the subscription programme within a month of the rollout.

“We continue to be on track to be near PAT (net profit) positive in two quarters. This is because our profitability improvement is coming primarily from cost reduction through supply chain excellence, which gives us the ability to pass value back to customers sustainably,” said co-founder and chief executive Aadit Palicha to businessline.

He said that the programme will raise the average order value (AOV), offsetting the cost of discounts through a mix of company and brand funding.

Founded in 2021 by Stanford University dropouts Aadit Palicha and Kaivalya Vohra, Zepto recently raised $200 million in Series-E fundraise, valuing the company at $1.4 billion.