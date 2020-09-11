Companies

Puravankara posts ₹16.93 crore loss in Q1

Our Bureau Bengaluru | Updated on September 11, 2020 Published on September 11, 2020

Puravankara Limited has posted ₹16.93 crore loss on a consolidated basis for the first-quarter (Q1) of FY 2020-21 as against ₹44.40 crore profit recorded in the same period last year.

The company’s income is also lower by 70.48 per cent at ₹190.53 crore as against ₹645.55 crore in the same period last year. EPS for the quarter stood negative at ₹0.71 compared with ₹1.87 posted last year.

