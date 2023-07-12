PVR Inox, on Wednesday, annouced new pricing offers for food and beverages for the weekdays and weekends and said this will bring down F&B spends by as much as 40 per cent.

This move comes at a time when many have been debating expensive food options at cinemas and some have also taken to social media to complain. The leading multiplex chain has been listening to consumers and has done this to address some of the concerns of moviegoers.

The multiplex chain said that consumers will be able to purchase food items ranging from hotdogs to burgers, popcorn and sandwiches, beverages and exciting combos starting at just ₹99 from Mondays to Thursdays from 9 AM to 6 PM. In addition, on weekends, they will be able to avail Bottomless Popcorn, featuring unlimited tub refills, along with attractively priced Family Meal Combos, bringing down the F&B spends by as much as 40 per cent

For us, opinions of all our valued patrons matter the most. Here's a happy update for all movie lovers in India #PVRHeardYouhttps://t.co/xUIGVqbfTApic.twitter.com/0m8cNYYqOg — PVR INOX Ltd (@INOXMovies) July 12, 2023

“Resonating with patrons is the key to successfully running a cinema chain. All our efforts are directed towards catering to audiences as we wish to provide them with an unparalleled cinematic experience when they visit our premises. We have been actively listening to consumers’ thoughts on our F&B pricing strategy and have therefore curated cost-effective F&B deals that will appeal to moviegoers and also address their concerns.” said Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, Executive Director, PVR INOX Ltd in a statement.

He further added, “Our merger, which placed us amongst the top cinema chains in the world, now offers us a larger canvas, allowing us to cater to a wider segment of the audiences and curate the best offerings for them. We are certain that our reformed packages will appeal to the smaller group sizes visiting cinemas on weekdays, and the larger groups, including families, who prefer watching films on weekends, ensuring their needs are met.”