Bengaluru-based Cardiotrack, provider of data-centric healthcare screening technology and services through health and life insurance providers, has raised $2 million in Pre series A funding led by seasoned angel investor Girish Narasimhan. Previously, the firm had received an angel investment of $1.6M from a cohort of UHNIs.

Commenting on the funding, Avin Agarwal, Founder & CEO, Cardiotrack, said, “We are thrilled to have secured this investment as we continue to innovate and expand our reach in our mission to drive positive change in the healthcare industry. The investment further validates the venture’s direction and the immense value it brings in improving the healthcare experience for both providers and consumers.”

Girish Narasimhan, seasoned angel investor, Member of the Board, Cardiotrack, said, “Avin and the team are deeply committed to their mission to revolutionise healthcare screening. They also have a strong market validation by having many leading life & health insurance providers as their clients. We strongly believe the venture will rightfully cement its place among start-ups that are reshaping the future of healthcare.”

The pre-series A funding is led by Girish Narasimhan, Managing Director & Principal, Corporate Finance Associates Worldwide Inc. along with seasoned professional and co-investor Y S Shashidhar, Advisor, Dubai Holdings LLC (& former Partner & Managing Director at Frost & Sullivan for Middle East, Africa and South Asia Region) joining in.

Founded in 2015, Bengaluru-based Cardiotrack, a brand of Uber Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd., is a provider of healthcare screening technology and services to health and life insurance providers. It offers state-of-the-art telemedicine kits, data analytics and unique screening technologies like the equivalent of a treadmill test at home.