Companies

Q2 results: Manali Petro’s profit after tax down 31 per cent

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on November 11, 2019 Published on November 11, 2019

Manali Petrochemicals Ltd (MPL) has reported a 31 per cent fall in its profit after tax (PAT) at ₹11 crore for the quarter ended September 30, against ₹16 crore in the year-ago period. However, its revenue grew marginally to ₹183 crore from ₹178 crore while its EBIDT stood at ₹22 crore (28 crore). On a consolidated basis, the company’s PAT stood at ₹13.5 crore (₹19.5 crore), while revenue was up at ₹209 crore (₹205 crore).

Published on November 11, 2019
Manali Petrochemicals Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Lupin to sell stake in Kyowa to PE fund Unison for ₹3,702 crore