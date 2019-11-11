Q2 results: Manali Petro’s profit after tax down 31 per cent

Manali Petrochemicals Ltd (MPL) has reported a 31 per cent fall in its profit after tax (PAT) at ₹11 crore for the quarter ended September 30, against ₹16 crore in the year-ago period. However, its revenue grew marginally to ₹183 crore from ₹178 crore while its EBIDT stood at ₹22 crore (28 crore). On a consolidated basis, the company’s PAT stood at ₹13.5 crore (₹19.5 crore), while revenue was up at ₹209 crore (₹205 crore).