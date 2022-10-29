State-run power giant NTPC on Saturday reported an over 7 per cent dip in its consolidated net profit at ₹3,417.67 crore for the September quarter, mainly due to higher expenses.

The consolidated net profit of the company stood at ₹3,690.95 crore in the quarter ended September 30, 2021, it said in a BSE filing.

Total income rose to ₹44,681.50 crore in the quarter from ₹33,095.67 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expenses jumped to ₹40,000.99 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal from ₹28,949.53 crore earlier.

Average power tariff of the company during April to September this year was at ₹4.77 per unit, compared to ₹3.86 per unit in the same period in 2021.

Plant load factor (PLF or capacity utilisation) of coal-based thermal power plants climbed to 74.08 per cent in the second quarter from 69.29 per cent.

The imported coal supply rose to 5.58 MMT from 0.42 MMT in the same period a year ago.

The domestic coal supply also increased to 48.72 MMT from 44.83 MMT.

Coal production from captive mines stood at 4.32 MMT as against 2.79 MMT a year ago.

The total installed capacity of the NTPC Group (including JVs and subsidiaries) rose to 70,254 MW as on September 30, 2022.

Its gross power generation climbed to 85.48 billion units (BU) in the quarter from 77.42 BU in the same period a year ago.

