Companies

Q2 results: SJVN reports Rs 623.50 crore consolidated profit

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on November 11, 2019 Published on November 11, 2019

SJVN Limited has reported a ₹ 623.50 crore consolidated profit after tax (PAT) for the second quarter of financial year 2019-2020.

This is 44.92 per cent higher than the ₹ 430.21 crore consolidated profit after tax reported by the company in the same period of the previous financial year.

Consolidated total income for the period under review stood at ₹ 1033.34 crore, up from ₹ 830.90 crore reported by the company in the quarter ending September 30, 2018. SJVN is primarily a hydropower producer.

The results include Sales revenue from Renewable Energy (Wind and Solar Power) of ₹ 23.73 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. The company also reported an Other Income of ₹ 87.63 crore in the quarter under review. This is mainly on account of interest on investment of surplus funds, a company statement said.

Gross hydropower generation during the second quarter of the current financial year stood at 4242.09 million units, up from 3893.66 million units reported during the same period of last year.

Published on November 11, 2019
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
India Cements posts consolidated Q2 profit at Rs 5 cr