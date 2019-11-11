Q2 results: SJVN reports Rs 623.50 crore consolidated profit

Start-up Infurnia raises ₹1.4 crore
Bengaluru-based architecture and interior design software platform Infurnia has raised about ₹1.4 crore ...
SJVN Limited has reported a ₹ 623.50 crore consolidated profit after tax (PAT) for the second quarter of financial year 2019-2020.
This is 44.92 per cent higher than the ₹ 430.21 crore consolidated profit after tax reported by the company in the same period of the previous financial year.
Consolidated total income for the period under review stood at ₹ 1033.34 crore, up from ₹ 830.90 crore reported by the company in the quarter ending September 30, 2018. SJVN is primarily a hydropower producer.
The results include Sales revenue from Renewable Energy (Wind and Solar Power) of ₹ 23.73 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. The company also reported an Other Income of ₹ 87.63 crore in the quarter under review. This is mainly on account of interest on investment of surplus funds, a company statement said.
Gross hydropower generation during the second quarter of the current financial year stood at 4242.09 million units, up from 3893.66 million units reported during the same period of last year.
Global private equity firm Blackstone will invest about ₹3,545 crore ($500 million) in engineering and medical ...
Gokul Saini runs common service centre that provides digital literacy training
OTO Capital helps in a hassle-free drive
An in-depth analysis of hybrid mutual funds that juggle various asset classes to give you good risk-adjusted ...
But profit surges thanks to corporate tax cut and a significant rise in ‘other income’
The Sensex and the Nifty began the session in negative territory, taking bearish cues from the Asian markets ...
Brazil, Australia and others say India’s sugar subsidies are trade-distorting. We show how India can ...
Noise is the default backdrop setting to the modern world and its pervasiveness has placed silence on a ...
Members of a remote nunnery in Nepal have been learning and spreading the word on self-defence in villages and ...
On November 9, 52 years ago, the first issue of the iconic Rolling Stone was published. What follows is a quiz ...
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...
Not long ago, India Inc. and banks were pinning high hopes from the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016 (IBC) ...
Distraught staff of Jet Airways and IL&FS feel that the bankruptcy apparatus is not concerned about what is ...
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...