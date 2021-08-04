Quantela buys US firm CIMCON Lighting Inc

Quantela, an outcomes-as-a-service firm that specialises in digitisation of urban infrastructure, has acquired CIMCON Lighting Inc, a provider of smart lighting and smart city technologies.

The addition of CIMCON’s smart lighting capabilities would help communities reduce streetlight energy consumption and maintenance costs.

“This acquisition will help us with full coverage and access to the streetlight pole infrastructure to deploy technologies and improve societal and economic outcomes,” said Sridhar Gadhi, Quantela’s Founder and Executive Chairman.

Cost savings

The cost savings realised through the deployment of CIMCON’s controllers would improve the commercial viability of the digitisation business. This, in turn, would improve Quantela’s ability to deliver better outcomes to its customers.

CIMCON, headquartered in Massachusetts (the US), has over 200 customers in 30 countries with 1.2 million streetlight controls deployed.

Quantela would use CIMCON’s Burlington office as its new headquarters for its US operations.