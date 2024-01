RACL Geartech Ltd has informed the exchange that its board has approved an investment of up to ₹140 lakh in the equity shares of Sunsure Solarpark Ten Pvt Ltd for captive solar power consumption.

The company aims to reduce the power cost of its plant in Gajraula, Uttar Pradesh.

RACL Geartech stock traded at ₹1,165.60 on the BSE, down by 0.33 per cent as of 12.16 pm.