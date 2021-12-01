Rajesh Goel quits Honda Cars India after 25 years

The charge of Mysuru’s Covid Mitras
Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) on Wednesday said its Senior Vice-President and Director, Marketing and Sales Rajesh Goel has resigned citing personal reasons and to pursue interests outside the company, after 25 years with the Japanese auto major.
He has been a part of HCIL since inception and will step down from his position on December 24. Yuichi Murata will take charge as Director, Marketing and Sales, a company spokesperson said.
“It is true that Rajesh Goel has tendered his resignation for personal reasons and decided to pursue other interests outside the organisation. It has been decided, Yuichi Murata will take charge as Director, Marketing and Sales, Honda Cars India,” the spokesperson said.
Murata has been in India and been the Japanese counterpart to Goel. He is been part of the Sales and Marketing, Public Relations and Productlines.
Goel's departure comes at a time when HCIL is struggling in the Indian passenger vehicles market. The company had last year announced closure of its manufacturing operations at its Greater Noida facility as part of realignment of manufacturing operations with the goal of improving business efficiency.
HCIL also discontinued CR-V and Civic models in the country, which were manufactured at the Greater Noida plant. The company has shifted all its manufacturing now at the Tapukara facility in Rajasthan where it manufacturers engines also for exports.
Goel has “made an invaluable contribution to our business while leading several critical functions in the company. We wish him the very best in his future endeavours,” the spokesperson added.
