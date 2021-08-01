Ramco Cements launches Super Plaster

Ramco Cements Ltd has launched Ramco Super Plaster, an innovative solution for plastering and brick work.

Ramco Super Plaster is a non-refractory plaster and brick mortar concentrate which has several advantages such as greater workability, lesser rebound loss, higher productivity, higher coverage of 10 per cent and more, m-sand compatibility and higher durability, according to a statement.

‘Convenient packaging’

The cement comes in a convenient 25 kg packaging. “One can easily transport it and use it for small works too,” said P R Venketrama Raja, Chairman and Managing Director of the company. But, Super Plaster is not to be used for load bearing applications and is to be used for plastering and brick work only.

“Ramco Super Plaster is a value-added mortar product, engineered purely for plastering and brickwork. The product provides increased coverage and better crack resistance to the walls. It also gives excellent workability with M-sand” said AV Dharmakrishnan, Chief Executive Officer of the company.

“Ramco Super Plaster is launched with the objective of segmenting the market and focusing on right product for right application,” said Balaji K Moorthy, Executive Director (Marketing).