Ramky Enviro Engineers partners AH Investment for medical, hazardous waste treatment plant in Abu Dhabi

Ramky Enviro Engineers Ltd (REEL) has signed a 10-year contract with Abu Dhabi Waste Management Center – Tadweer to promote sustainable waste management at the latter’s Eco Park complex in Abu Dhabi.

The project aims at managing the medical and hazardous waste in Abu Dhabi and Al Dhafra region.

Salem Al Kaabi, Director-General of Tadweer, announced that the Eco Park is set up with an investment of AED 100 million. One of the facilities is owned and operated by Al Ahlia Waste Treatment LLC, which is a joint venture of Ramky Enviro Engineers Middle East FZLLC and AH Investment Abu Dhabi.

Kaabi also announced that the waste treatment facility will be able to treat and dispose of 7,500 tonnes of bio-medical and hazardous waste a year by establishing a rotary incinerator in the Abu Dhabi region.

M Goutham Reddy, Managing Director, REEL, in a statement, said: “Tadweer has established the Eco Park, under which there are a number of waste management facilities. This is our second-biggest waste management plant in the UAE. Ever since the beginning of the pandemic, it has been our constant effort to contain the spread of the disease with proper management of the Covid-19 medical waste, and we are committed to provide maximum safety to the city.”

The incinerators and medical and hazardous waste treatment plants in Abu Dhabi’s Eco Park is Ramky Enviro’s first and the biggest facility in Abu Dhabi. A few months ago, the company had also established a material waste recycling facility in Dubai.