India will locally produce the Range Rover and Range Rover Sport. With local production, the prices of Range Rover will be reduced between 18 to 22 per cent.

The Range Rover and Range Rover Sport will be manufactured in the Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) Pune facility from May.

The Range Rover will now cost ₹2.6 crore and ₹2.36 crore while the Range Rover Sport will cost ₹1.4 crore.

Range Rover Velar, Range Rover Evoque, Jaguar F-PACE and Discovery Sport are also locally manufactured.

The company’s 80 per cent order book comprises Range Rover and Range Rover Sport in the country.

“Today JLR has brought in a host of brands and it is going through a phenomenal transformation. It is a superb feeling that the Range Rover will be manufactured in India,” said N Chandrasekaran, chairperson of the Tata Group.

The Range Rover SV demand more than doubled to 4,099 units in FY24. The company reported a revenue of £29.0 billion in FY24.

“This is a proud moment for all of us in India, as we become the first country to locally manufacture the iconic Range Rover. It is a testament to the quality standards we have successfully achieved in local manufacturing in India, that are at par with JLR standards globally. Manufacturing the Range Rover family locally will bring together the best of both worlds, as outstanding British design, technology and refinement meet the pride of owning a ‘Made in India’ luxury vehicle,” said Rajan Amba, Managing Director, JLR India.

Further, the luxury carmaker is planning to introduce six electric vehicles in the next four years in India with Range Rover BEV to come in first. The company has received 4,000 interest for its electric vehicles from India.

