The integrated refinery and petrochemicals complex proposed at Ratnagiri in Maharashtra has been delayed due to changes in location of plant, completion of site suitability studies, among others, Parliament was informed on Monday.

“The project has been delayed. Reasons for delay inter alia include changes in location of plant, completion of site suitability studies, etc,” Minister of State for Petroleum & Natural Gas Rameswar Teli said in a written reply to Rajya Sabha.

Suitability of site

The overall cost and timelines for completion have not yet been determined as suitability of the site identified by the government of Maharashtra has not yet been established, he added.

In a separate query in the upper house, Teli said “Suitability of site identified by government of Maharashtra has not yet been established. Environmental study can be carried out only after finalisation of land location.”

As per the government of Maharashtra, various meetings were held in the adjoining areas, including a large scale meeting with the local people in presence of District Collector, Superintendent of Police, Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation officials, Officers of Ratnagiri Refinery and Petrochemical (RRPCL) and environmental experts, he added.

In this meeting, various issues raised by locals were addressed/clarified by the authorities, the Minister informed Rajya Sabha.

Joint venture company

RRPCL is a joint venture company formed in September 2017 by Indian Oil Corporation , Bharat Petroleum Corporation and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation with equity participation of 50:25:25.

Saudi Aramco and Abu Dhabi National Oil Compan have also expressed their intent to partner in the 60 million tonnes per annum refinery, which will be built with an estimated cost of ₹3-lakh crore. A Memorandum of Understanding was signed to this effect with the two oil and gas giants.