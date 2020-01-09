Companies

Rein Games raises Rs 5 crore in seed funding

Our Bureau | Updated on January 09, 2020 Published on January 09, 2020

Rein Games, a gaming start-up, has raised Rs 5 crore in a seed funding.

This round was led by Ranjan Pai’s Manipal Education and Medical Group (MEMG) family office and Titan Capital, besides few HNIs.

The company will utilise the funds to streamline product development, acquire more users and strengthening its team.

Pai, Managing Director, MEMG, said, "Being an avid gamer myself, I know first-hand that the market for real money, skill-based gaming in India is poised for a big take-off."

All India Gaming Federation (AIGF) pegs online, real money gaming in India at Rs 2,000 crore, which is expected to grow 3.5x by 2025.

