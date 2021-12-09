Reliance Capital creditors can submit claims by Dec 20

Reliance Capital, which has been admitted for insolvency, has asked creditors to submit their claims with proof on or before December 20, 2021.

“Creditors of the company may submit their claims with proof on or before December 20, 2021 to the Administrator... Financial creditors may submit their claims with proof by electronic means only. Other creditors may submit their claims with proof in person, by post or by electronic means,” it said in a stock exchange filing.

The Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal had on December 6 admitted the application by the Reserve Bank of India to initiate insolvency proceedings against Reliance Capital.