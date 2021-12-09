Companies

Reliance Capital creditors can submit claims by Dec 20

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on December 09, 2021

NCLT had on December 6 admitted the RBI application to initiate insolvency proceedings against Reliance Capital

Reliance Capital, which has been admitted for insolvency, has asked creditors to submit their claims with proof on or before December 20, 2021.

“Creditors of the company may submit their claims with proof on or before December 20, 2021 to the Administrator... Financial creditors may submit their claims with proof by electronic means only. Other creditors may submit their claims with proof in person, by post or by electronic means,” it said in a stock exchange filing.

The Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal had on December 6 admitted the application by the Reserve Bank of India to initiate insolvency proceedings against Reliance Capital.

Published on December 09, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

insolvency
RBI and other central banks
NCLT
Reliance Capital Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like