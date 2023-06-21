Reliance Consumer Products has launched its ‘Independence’ range of food products and essential items in north India, after having launched them in Gujarat last year.

The FMCG arm and wholly owned subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures said that its product range woud now be available in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Bihar.

Under the ‘Independence’ brand, the company offers a wide range of products including edible oils, grains, pulses, packaged foods and other items for daily needs. The company said that its aim was to “empower Indian consumers with indigenously developed quality products at affordable price points.”

Adding more brands

While comprehensive data on the performance of the ‘Independence’ brand was not available, sources said that items such as glucose biscuits, packaged water, spices, and some dals have been witnessing good demand in Gujarat. To bolster the sale of it products in the coming months, the company plans to scale up its distribution reach across online and offline channels to reach more consumers across the country, it added.

Reliance Industries forayed into the FMCG sector late last year, after announcing its plans at the annual general meeting. Since then it has been making a determined onslaught with the acquisition of brands such as Campa Cola, Lotus Chocolates, and Sosyo. It followed that up this year with the launch of Campa range of carbonated beverages and then with the launch of a range of products in the hygiene and personal care segment.

The company said that its staples were “tailor-made with a distinct understanding of local consumer needs.”

The company was also collaborating with trade partners including manufacturers and kirana stores.