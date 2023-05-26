Reliance Consumer Products Limited (RCPL), the FMCG arm and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL), announced its foray into the western snacks category with the launch of Alan’s Bugles in India.

For the first time ever, snackers in India can enjoy Bugles, the international corn chips snacks brand with more than 50 years of heritage, owned by General Mills and available across major global markets, including the UK, US and the Middle East.

Speaking on the launch, an RCPL spokesperson said, “With the launch of Alan’s, we want to ensure that the aspirational Indian consumer gets to taste and enjoy rich and premium offerings to satiate their snacking needs. We intend to actively participate in the growing western snacks market with greater focus on taste profile and overall experience. We are excited to launch range of Alan’s snacks starting with Bugles, which is yet another step towards expanding our footprint in the FMCG market.”

Alan’s Bugles will be available at pocket-friendly price points starting ₹10 in flavours such as Original (Salted), Tomato and Cheese. Sheshadri Savalgi, Finance Director at General Mills India, said, “General Mills is thrilled to have one of its most globally loved brands – Bugles in India. Bugles are iconic cone-shaped corn chips with a light and airy crunch. What started in 1964 as the first delicious horn-shaped corn chip, has expanded across the globe. We look forward to seeing snack lovers across India enjoy Bugles that is loved by consumers globally!”

RCPL’s launch of Alan’s Bugles will start from Kerala and will be gradually expanded across India. With the launch, RCPL further strengthens its versatile FMCG portfolio comprising a wide beverage range under Campa, Sosyo and Raskik, daily essentials under Independence, confectionery under Toffeeman, biscuits under Maliban and home and personal care range under Glimmer and Dozo, among others.