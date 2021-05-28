Reliance Infra net loss narrows to ₹47 cr in Jan-Mar quarter

Reliance Infrastructure Ltd on Friday reported narrowing of consolidated net loss at ₹46.53 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

The company had reported a consolidated net loss of ₹153.84 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's consolidated income during the January-March quarter increased to ₹4,610.72 crore over ₹4,012.87 crore in the year-ago period, the filing said.

The company further said that COVID-19 continues to spread across the globe and India and it has impacted business by way of interruption in construction activities, operations of metros, toll collections, supply chain disruption, unavailability of personnel and closure/lockdown of various facilities, among others.

"Further to reduce the impact of cash flows of the group, it has availed moratorium on term loans with respect to certain subsidiaries (Delhi Discoms and selected toll road companies) as per RBI guidelines, wherever applicable," the company said.

In a statement, the company said it aims to be zero debt by end of FY'22 based of liquidity events.

In FY'21, the standalone debt reduced by 33 per cent to ₹3,808 crore vis-a-vis ₹5,701 crore in FY'20, the statement said.

Reliance Infra is a leading player in providing engineering and construction services for developing power, infrastructure, metro and road projects.