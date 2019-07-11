Reliance Power recasts Rs 2,430 crore loan for Samalkot project

Reliance Power said on Thursday that the Rs 2,430-crore loan for its Samalkot project has been restructured and its maturity has been extended to June 2022.

“Reliance Power’s Samalkot project successfully recasts Rs 2,430-crore ($347 million) loan from US-EXIM amortising repayment schedule converted into bullet repayments extended final loan maturity to June 2022 ultra-low interest rate of only 2.65 per cent per annum,” Reliance Power said in a Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) filing.

Reliance Power is in advance stages of development of Bangladesh project and relocating Samalkot modules in Andhra Pradesh to Bangladesh, according to the statement.

The company is a private sector power generation and coal resources company.