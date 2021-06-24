Reliance Retail eyes 3x growth in 3-5 years

Building equity using the integrity screen
On its silver jubilee, the men behind Quantum Advisors introspect on the value of investing.
Reliance Retail will onboard over one crore merchant partners over the next three years, said Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Industries.
The retail arm aims to grow at least 3x in the next 3-5 years, he said at the Reliance Industries AGM for FY21.
Ambani said, “This past year was the true test for our business.” Despite challenging operating conditions, Reliance Retail continued to deliver industry-leading returns.
“We added 1,500 new stores, which is amongst the largest retail expansion undertaken by any retailer during this period, taking our store count to 12,711. We continue to maintain and strengthen our leadership position. Today, one in every eight Indians shops with Reliance Retail.”
Reliance Retail operates in apparel, grocery and electronics segments.
Speaking about its grocery segment, Ambani said: “Our grocery staff operated on the front lines of crisis ensuring availability of essential products to our customers and kirana partners.
“JioMart registered over 6.5 lakh peak orders in a single day.”
JioMart’s growth is a testament to its already loyal customer base, 80 per cent of whom are repeat shoppers, he added.
He further said that JioMart New commerce’s aim is to transform and grow the small merchant ecosystem, so our merchant partners prosper.
Over the past year, over 3 lakh merchant or shopkeeper partners across 150 cities were enabled and empowered to transform their businesses both physically and digitally.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
On its silver jubilee, the men behind Quantum Advisors introspect on the value of investing.
After a bad patch, the FMCG major is back in the game reducing its pledged shares and prowling for ...
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Terms and conditions that don’t catch the eye in the policy document could come into play at the time of claim ...
As the benchmark indices await clear direction, tread with caution
These loans carry interest rates that are lower than a regular personal loan
Merger with Warner Media creates a formidable global content powerhouse
Not everyone is amused by satire, as recent attacks on cartoonists indicate. But the humorists stress that ...
For a month this summer, songwriter-guitarist Bruce Lee Mani composed, recorded and released a song every day
US-based artist Srinath Vadapalli on the pandemic and rethinking binaries
‘Luca’ melds clever cinematic technology with a sharp script and spirited voices: The outcome is a film that ...
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How consumers are using e-commerce platforms to buy and research products
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Shaking off the pandemic-induced lull, brand campaigns return with new energy and themes ranging from Gay ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...