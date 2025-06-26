Eli Lilly and Company (India) has received regulatory approval for its diabetes and weight-loss drug Mounjaro (tirzepatide), this time in a KwikPen device. The drug was launched in India in vials, about three months ago.

This development comes days after Novo Nordisk announced the launch of its weight-loss product Wegovy (injectable semaglutide) in a four-dose, pen-like device (in five strengths) that helps individuals take the product at home. The product, imported from Denmark, is to be available across India by later this month, Novo top-brass had said, earlier this week.

Eli Lilly said its KwikPen device had received the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization’s (CDSCO) marketing authorisation for Mounjaro, though price and other roll-out details have not been disclosed. Mounjaro (tirzepatide) is the first and only dual GIP (glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide) and GLP-1 (glucagon-like peptide-1) receptor agonist, indicated for Type 2 diabetes and chronic weight management in adults with obesity (BMI ≥ 30) or overweight (BMI ≥ 27) with one weight-related comorbidity, the company said.

The Mounjaro KwikPen is also a multi-dose, single-patient-use pre-filled pen designed for once-weekly administration. Each pen delivers four fixed doses of 0.6 ml and has been approved in six dose strengths: 2.5 mg, 5 mg, 7.5 mg, 10 mg, 12.5 mg, and 15 mg, a note from Lilly said.

“The approval of Mounjaro KwikPen marks a step forward in the care of people living with type 2 diabetes and obesity, offering a convenient way for patients to take their medication,” Winselow Tucker, President and General Manager, Lilly India, said in a statement. “With this approval, all six dosage options for Mounjaro (tirzepatide) will soon be available in India, supporting a more personalised approach to treatment and allowing healthcare professionals to tailor care based on individual patient needs and clinical goals.” India is home to over 100 million people living with diabetes.

More Like This

Published on June 26, 2025