Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday laid the foundation of CEL-ESDS Green Data Centre with 30 MW capacity, entailing an investment of about ₹1,000 crore.

Adityanath was joined by Union Minister of State (Independent Charge), Jitendra Singh, state IT minister Sunil Kumar Sharma and state Social Welfare Minister Asim Arun in laying foundation stone of the data centre on the premises of Central Electronics Ltd (CEL).

"I congratulate CEL for their glorious journey of 50 years," Adityanath said.

He said there was a time when there was uncertainty over the future of CEL but now this mini-Ratna is ready to realise the dream of Viksit Bharat (developed India).

Adityanath said CEL is setting up the first-of-its-kind data centre in India which reflects on their potential.

An official at an event said the setting up of the data centre will entail cumulative investment of about ₹1,000 crore that will be made by the Centre of Electronics and IPO-bound ESDS.

Singh said dedicated leadership at CEL saved it from going for disinvestment.

"This institution has a history. Solar cell was made here in 1977 when no one in the country could understand its potential. In 1977 the only news was Janata Party government has come to power and the Indira Gandhi government has been ousted. There no awareness about solar cells at that time," he said.

Singh said there is a need to engage with the private sector to realise the dream of "Viksit Bharat" (developed India).

"Today we are seeing the way CEL has partnered with private sector to set up data centre," he said.

The data centre is designed to be a tier 3 grade uptime compliant at Sahibabad in Uttar Pradesh and is designed for 200 high-density racks per floor, 30 MW capacity and 40 Gbps connectivity.

Server maker HPE defines Tier 3 data centre as units that are designed for an uptime of 99.982 per cent, which translates to roughly 1.6 hours of downtime per year.

Tier 3 data centres can be updated without taking systems offline.

Published on June 26, 2025