Reliance Retail gets ₹5,512.50 crore subscription amount from GIC

Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd (RRVL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mukesh Ambani-controlled Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), has received the subscription amount of ₹5,512.50 crore from Gamnat Pte Ltd and Lathe Investment Pte. Ltd. (GIC).

Following this, the company has allotted 80,798,827 shares to GIC, it said in a regulatory filing.

On October 3, RRVL raised ₹5,512.5 crore from global investment firm GIC in lieu of a 1.22 per cent stake.

Earlier on October 15, RRVL has received the subscription amount of ₹5,550 crore from Alyssum Asia Holdings II Pte. Ltd. (KKR).

