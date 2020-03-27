Reliance Retail to keep about 750 shops open: CEO

Reliance Retail, the retail arm Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd, will keep about 750 shops open in the country and there is no shortage of daily essentials, including food and grocery.

The company’s stores — Reliance Fresh, Reliance Smart and Sahakari Bazaar – would also remain open, according to Damodar Mall, Chief Executive Officer (Grocery Retail) at Reliance Retail, said in a Facebook post.

“We are working to ensure that your kitchens are running and ensure daily essential are provided. Our staff wear masks and use hand sanitisers to ensure hygiene is maintained, while local police is also supporting us,” he said.

A number of brands including Amul, Saffola, Dettol and Lifebouy are providing supplies on a daily basis, Mall added.

Earlier on March 21, an RIL spokesperson had told BusinessLine that Reliance Retail would keep all its grocery stores, except those in the malls, open from 7 am to 11 pm.

