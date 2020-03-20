Responsive Industries targets ₹500-crore revenue from B2C business in 3 years

Responsive Industries, a global vinyl flooring player, aims to generate revenues of ₹500 crore over the next three years by setting up 100 standalone stores across the country to reach consumers directly. The company sells luxury vinyl tiles products under the ‘Impact’ brand.

To start with, it plans to establish a company-owned Impact store each in Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru and Delhi. It will also consider appointing exclusive franchisees to expand its network of stores to build a strong distribution and retail network.

Impact Inspire

As part of the company’s strategy to increase its B2C (business to consumer) focus, it is launching a series of new products under the ‘Impact Inspire’ brand. The eight new wood-colour products are ideal for luxury residences, for use in bedrooms, living rooms, studies and kitchens, it said. There is a 20- year residential warranty and the entire floor system is installed with a patented click system, it added.

The click system ensures no glue and dust, and zero hassles in upgrading the floor to the latest design trends.

Rishabh Agarwal, Chairman, Responsive Industries, said the interlocking vinyl tiles are a complete replacement for traditional options such as laminates, engineered wood and vitrified tiles because they are 100 per cent waterproof.

In fact, he added, the maintenance requires simple soap-and-water cleaning while the acoustic backing provides comfort to knees and joints besides cutting off the sounds of heels and wheels on the floor.

The company has a modern manufacturing facility on 65 acres at Boisar, near Mumbai. It has an installed capacity of 92,500 sq ft per annum including 66,100 sq ft for vinyl flooring and 26,400 sq ft for synthetic leather.