Retailers brace for financial, supply-chain disruptions from coronavirus

You won't miss your flight, thanks to floorwalkers
Floorwalkers help round up the missing passengers during boarding
Escalating concern over the spread of coronavirus is affecting every industry and sector, and retail and e-commerce is no exception. Apart from challenged supply chains, retailers are also concerned about run on certain products as consumers panic and stock up.
As retailers around the world grapple with the myriad consequences, unlike the previous disruptions (SARS, swine flu, Fukishima) in the past two decades, the disruption from coronavirus is having an impact on both supply and demand sides.
“For many, it is shaping into a once-in-a-generation test of business continuity planning and supply chain flexibility,” says Hilding Anderson, Senior Director and Retail Strategy Lead at Publicis Sapient, the digital business transformation hub of Publicis Groupe.
From the supply side, Southeast Asia has been particularly hard-hit, says the executive, while on the demand side, Europe and the US are already seeing changes in demand, with visits to retailers dropping and major conferences being cancelled or rescheduled.
In South-East Asia, demand has dropped considerably “as even people outside mandatory quarantined zones reduced their spends”.
A similar scenario appears to be playing out in India, as retailers brace for supply-chain disruptions with many anticipating a huge drop in revenue. As retailers register reduced footfalls, analysts report massive drop in sales.
Anderson states this is bound to be a key issue, given that a majority of retailers still depend on physical purchases for revenues. Stores still represent over 80 per cent of revenue for most global retailers.
However, as consumers move from shopping in-store to online, e-commerce is set to gain and home shopping likely to double during this period. The change in consumer demand and fall in supply are expected to have a significant impact on retailers, shaking their business models and forcing them to focus more heavily on digital channels.
The executive says retailers who have added digital channels will have an opportunity to capture more sales for the next four to eight weeks, which, in turn, is bound to put pressure on IT contingency planning.
Grocery is expected to particularly experience huge variability during this time.
Anderson adds a critical area that would be tested by this crisis “is the degree of flexibility and redundancy in retailers’ supply chain. Variability puts stress on supply chains, increasing storage costs and inventory carrying costs.”
Many retailers have also been questioning their sourcing strategies. “Balancing sourcing resilience and flexibility with cost was already on the list of many retailers. The spread of coronavirus might just be another reason for retailers to consider introducing more supplier flexibility,” says Anderson.
Those companies on the path of digital business transformation are expected to be better equipped to handle this disruption. The executive adds the application of technology and data can provide a useful solution to some of the issues retailers are likely to face over the coming months.
Floorwalkers help round up the missing passengers during boarding
The engine plays a key role in the overall plane design. Tune in to its sounds the next time you fly!
The start-up’s two main products — GUMPS and Noctua — have been commercially deployed in India
SchoolSkies helps in automating the admission and fee payment process
Here are some metrics you can use, rather than getting swayed by social media forwards
Here’s how a doctor-couple can make their savings work for them through regular, well-thought-out investment ...
The stock of Tube Investments of India has potentially turned the trend bearish as it has breached a crucial ...
The March futures contract of Lead mini on the MCX has been oscillating in a sideways trend between ₹139.5 and ...
After years spent locking horns with Narendra Modi, Arvind Kejriwal and Mamata Banerjee are now consciously ...
With an idyllic beach resort as the centrepiece, Amanthi Harris’s new novel is about the pursuit of happiness ...
Eastern State Penitentiary, a former prison in Philadelphia where Al Capone once lived, is now a tourist ...
What can a singles’ perspective add to the understanding of societal behaviour? Quite a lot, according to a ...
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...
North East Delhi has the highest density of population in the country according to the 2011 Census: 36,155 ...
abu Khan sits in front of D-222, his small house in Gali No. 16, which was home to him for about 30 years ever ...
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...