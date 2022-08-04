Return to office highest in telecom and consulting sectors: Report

The telecom and consulting sectors have the highest rate of people returning to office, with rates ranging from 75 to 100 per cent, finds the latest report by Colliers and Awfis.

According to the report, about 60-70 per cent of the consulting and telecom companies have the highest rate of return across the spectrum. However, IT and new technology companies have the lowest rate of return (below 25 percent).

Distributed workspace

“The survey reveals that as companies straddle business goals and employee wellbeing together, about 74 per cent of the occupiers are looking at a distributed workspace, and more than half of the IT/ITeS companies prefer a distributed work model for their employees. Ramesh Nair, CEO, India, and Managing Director, Market Development, Asia, Colliers said, “There are opportunities for flex spaces not only in metro cities but also in non-metro cities.”

The report states that about 74 per cent of the occupiers are likely to adopt distributed workspace, while 53 per cent prefer working in a hybrid mode, and 49 per cent are likely to adopt flex centres to enable distributed workspace, followed by setting up their own offices in metro and non-metro cities.

Increase in flex spaces

Flex spaces have emerged as the most popular way to enable distributed workspaces. In the first half of 2022, flex operators leased about 3.5 million square feet, accounting for 13 per cent of the overall leasing. Even non-metro cities are seeing a growth in flex spaces as occupiers look toward distributed workspaces.

Amit Ramani, Founder, and CEO, Awfis said, “Going forward, 77 per cent of occupiers will include flex spaces as a part of their workplace strategy.” We expect the demand in the future driven largely by bigcorporates for the de-densification of existing traditional offices.”

The Colliers-Awfis joint report explores the status of return to work across different sectors, and explain the likely trends in the workspaces by understanding their usage patterns and preferences.