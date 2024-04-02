The Power Ministry on Tuesday said that it has directed imported-coal based (ICB) power plants to continue operating at full capacity till September 2024.

Besides, the ministry will also meet with officials of gas-based power plants to review their operationalisation during the peak demand summer season (April-June).

Power Minister R K Singh on Tuesday held a review meeting with top officials on the power supply and demand situation in the country.

Worst impact

Power supply planning assumes importance as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts extreme heat conditions during April to June with Central and Western India likely to face the worst impact.

“It has also been decided that considering the energy provided by ICB power plants, the directions under Section 11 may be extended up to September 30, 2024,” the Power Ministry said.

In October last year, the Ministry mandated ICB plants to run at full capacity till June 2024. Power Minister also directed officials to conduct a meeting with developers of gas-based power projects to review the operationalisation of gas-based capacity during the summer season, it added.

“The Ministry will examine whether directions under Section 11 of the Electricity Act, 2003, under which the appropriate government may specify that a generating company shall, in extraordinary circumstances operate and maintain any generating station in accordance with the directions of that government, needs to be issued to gas-based power plants, on similar lines as done for imported coal-based power plants, in order to ensure their operationalization during the upcoming summer season,” it said.

