RIL expects completing O2C biz spin-off by Q2FY22

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) expects to complete the carving out the process of its oil-to-chemicals (O2C) business into an independent subsidiary by the second quarter of FY22. The move to carve out the O2C business into a new firm – Reliance O2C Ltd – will help RIL sell a 20 per cent stake in the new unit to Saudi national oil company Aramco.
The newly-formed company will be a wholly-owned subsidiary of RIL, the company said in a late-night filing.
In April 2020, RIL had announced craving out of its O2C business into a new unit.
Following the reorganisation, the shareholding structure will continue to the same, with the promoter group holding 49.14 per cent, domestic individual investors (public) holding a 12.54 per cent, foreign institutional investors (public) holding a 24.49 per cent and others holding the remaining 13.83 per cent.
The O2C subsidiary will hold a 51 per cent stake in Reliance BP Mobility, while BP will hold the remaining 49 per cent stake. It will also hold a 74.9 per cent stake in Reliance Sibur Elastomers Pvt Ltd, while Sibur will hold the remaining 25.1 per cent stake.
The subsidiary will hold the entire 100 per cent stake in Reliance Global Energy Services Singapore (Pte) Ltd, Reliance Global Energy Services Ltd (UK) and Reliance Ethane Pipeline Ltd.
The company has already received approvals from market regulator SEBI and stock exchanges. At the same time, it needs approvals from shareholders and creditors, regulatory authorities and Income-Tax Authority, and National Company Law Tribunal’s (NCLT) Mumbai and Ahmedabad benches.
Following the reorganisation, the management control of O2C will continue to rest with RIL. No dilution of earnings or any restriction on cash flows is expected, while RIL is expected to retain its investment- grade international (BBB+/ Baa2) and domestic AAA credit ratings, it added.
The scheme was filed with NCLT on February 3, 2021, while RIL will hold shareholder and creditor meetings in the first quarter of FY22. It expects to get from NCLT Mumbai and Ahmedabad bench approvals by the second quarter of FY22.
Following the reorganisation, RIL will continue to house all its existing businesses other than the O2C businesses.
The reorganisation of the O2C business facilitates participation by strategic investors, and marquee sector-focused investors. The reorganisation creates an independent, global scale growth engine for RIL, with strong cash flow generation potential, and there will be no impact on RIL’s consolidated financials.
RIL will further accelerate its new energy and new materials business towards its vision of clean and green energy development, it added.
