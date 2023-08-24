Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) and Oberoi Hotels and Resorts will jointly manage three hotel properties in India and the UK, RIL said in a statement.

RIL holds 18.53 per cent stake in EIH Limited that operates the Oberoi brand of hotels and resorts.

On Thursday, it signed a memorandum of understanding to jointly manage the upcoming Anant Vilas hotel in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex, Stone Park in the UK and another planned project in Gujarat.

Anant Vilas has been conceived as the first metro-centric property as part of the iconic luxury ‘Vilas’ portfolio run by Oberoi. Stoke Park Limited, a subsidiary of RIL, owns sports and leisure facilities in UK including a hotel and a golf course.

“Oberoi will assist with RIL to upgrade the facilities and make it an iconic world-class destination and to deliver an unrivalled experience for guests,” RIL said.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit