RIL Q1 consolidated net dips 7.3% on ‘Covid challenges'

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
The consolidated net profit of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) dipped 7.3 per cent in the April June quarter of FY22 to ₹12,273 crore compared with ₹13,233 crore in the corresponding pre vious period.
The oil-to-telecom giant re ported a 58.2 per cent growth in its consolidated revenues to ₹1.44-lakh crore.
RIL said it faced a highly chal lenging operating environ ment caused by the Covid second wave. The increase in revenue during the quarter on a year-on-year basis was bolstered by higher price real isations across the O2C seg ment, an over two times in crease in revenue of oil and gas due to incremental production from the KG D6 block, and rising revenues from digital services.
The capital expenditure for the June quarter was ₹16,684 crore. Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd (RJIL) also spent an additional ₹29,276 crore for acquiring spectrum.
“The results of the firrst quarter of FY22 clearly demonstrate the resilience of Reliance’s diversified portfolio of businesses that cater to large parts of the consumption basket. In our O2C business, we generated strong earnings through our integrated portfolio and superior product placement capabilities,” said Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director.
O2C business revenues rose 75.2 per cent to ₹103,212 crore for the June quarter (₹58,906 crore) due to the sharp rise in product prices on the back of higher crude prices.
Reliance Jio reported a net profit of ₹3,651 crore for the first quarter, up 45 per cent over the ₹2,519 crore in the same corresponding previous period. Reliance Retail reported ₹962-crore net profit in Q1, a jump of 123 per cent over the ₹431 crore it posted in the corresponding period last year.
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Will Mansukh Mandaviya’s control over the health and chemicals and fertilizers ministries spell synergy or a ...
Companies spell out their policy wish list for green mobility to kick in
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
We zoom in on four multibaggers that investors can book profits on, when the going is good
The fund shows strong winning consistency over the benchmark
Returns depend on entry age and chosen option, while upfront investment is linked to rebates
Q1 earnings announcements of bluechip companies could be drivers for the benchmark
Doxxing, or sharing a woman’s picture online without her consent, is a crime that has proliferated during the ...
Comedy of errors are wont to occur when a tech writer’s lockdown friends — IoT devices — come out to play
As the Olympic Games kick off this week, India’s hopes are pinned on its women athletes and the shooters
Such is the unspoken bond between fans of the gentleman’s game that a helping hand is extended unconditionally
Chemical- free, cruelty-free sustainable beauty labels are exploding as consumers get inscreasingly conscious
Time & TideTime and Tide wait for none. P&G’s fabric care brand Tide’s new ad campaign is on this ...
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
According to InMobi’s State of Programmatic Mobile Video Advertising in India report, there are 356 million ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...