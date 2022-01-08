RIL’s Jamnagar refinery to soon get 500 MW renewable power

VW’s Tiguan returns to complete quartet of SUVs
Premium 5-seat SUV makes a comeback. Can it bring some excitement into the segment?
The Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) has given Reliance Industries permission to approach Power Grid (PGCIL) for connectivity to the inter-State transmission system (ISTS) for supply of 500 megawatt (MW) renewable energy (RE) as a bulk consumer for the oil-to-telecom conglomerate’s Jamnagar refinery in Gujarat.
The power sector regulator in an order on Wednesday said: “Petitioner (RIL) is at liberty to approach PGCIL for implementation of the said transmission line from RIL refinery (Jamnagar) to Jamkhambaliya S/S (pooling station) of ISTS, with the cost of construction of transmission lines for connectivity to ISTS to be borne by the Petitioner”.
RIL is also at liberty to approach other licensees for laying down transmission lines. Charges for the transmission line shall be mutually agreed between the company and PGCIL or other licensees, it added.
The Jamnagar refinery has a total load of 1,450 MW and captive generation capacity of 1,750 MW. It has been operating in island mode from the local grid since last 20 years. The company had approached the regulator to direct PGCIL for connectivity to the ISTS.
The development is part of RIL’s efforts to turn net carbonzero by 2035.Reliance has increased the use of renewable energy to power its operations. The company used 6,91,217 giga joule (GJ) of RE for its operations. It has also installed rooftop solar panels, conducted trials of co-firing biomass with coal and invested in alternate energy solutions such as fuel cells and biofuels.
Besides, the company has also announced plans to invest Rs 75,000 crore in RE to build 100 gigawatt (GW) capacity and aims to set up four large manufacturing units involving an investment of Rs 60,000 crore in three years at Jamnagar. The remaining Rs 15,000 crore will be utilised for developing value chains, partnerships and technologies.
In June last year at RIL’s annual general meeting billionaire Mukesh Ambani announced, “We have started work on developing the Dhirubhai Ambani Green Energy Giga Complex on 5,000 acres in Jamnagar. We will build an integrated solar photovoltaic module factory. We will build an advanced energy storage battery factory, an electrolyser factory, and for converting hydrogen into motive and stationary power, we will build a fuel cell factory. Reliance will thus create a fully integrated, end-to-end renewables energy ecosystem”.
To that effect, RIL has already announced partnerships worth around Rs 9,000 crore with REC, NexWafe, Faradion, Sterling and Wilson, Stiesal and Ambri for developing a RE ecosystem comprising of solar modules, battery storage and green hydrogen.
Premium 5-seat SUV makes a comeback. Can it bring some excitement into the segment?
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
Will the robust 2021 rally in base metals continue into 2022? Here’s what fundamental and technical factors ...
Markets in 2021 were in no mood for a breather. After defying sceptics with a 15 per cent gain in CY2020, the ...
This strategy will help you reinvest at higher rates sooner rather than later
Rising inflation across all regions can boost gold as it is seen as a natural hedge
In Beauty Paradigm,Jaishri Jethwaney describes how there is blatant stereotyping and objectification of women ...
The Stranger in the Lifeboat is a tale of survival and having faith – but it has more unanswered questions ...
In Raj Kapoor, The Master At Work , Rahul Rawail presents little known aspects of the maverick film-maker, ...
Concern for the planet and society was never on the corporate agenda in a big way; that will now seriously ...
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
From trolls, plagiarism, toxins of work, fleeing talent and zero-yield pitches, the industry had a lot to ...
The top three ad campaigns that stood out for the way they tackled serious social issues
In a world searching for the new, brands need to increase chances of discovery with serendipitous moments
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...