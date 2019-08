RITES Ltd, a transport engineering consultancy and engineering firm, has recorded profit after tax of ₹102 crore for the quarter ended June 30, up 11.3 per cent from the year ago period.

The company’s total revenue, on a consolidated basis, was up 46.8 per cent at ₹573 crore. Operating revenue was up 61.8 per cent at ₹538 crore, according to a release.