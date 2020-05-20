Royal Enfield to recall 15,200 units of 3 high-end bike models from Europe, Korea

‘Financial literacy is important to assess risk, to ask questions’
Motorcycle maker Royal Enfield Motors has announced that it would recall about 15,200 motorcycles across overseas markets to fix a problem relating to the braking system in its three high-end bikes — Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650 and Himalayan.
The company has discovered a brake caliper corrosion-related issue in a very small number of motorcycles in some specific countries. Upon investigation, it was revealed that this corrosion is brought about by sustained, long-term exposure to riding on roads treated with certain salts, or a combination of salts, to prevent the formation of ice during winters, according to a statement.
This corrosion causes damage to the brake caliper piston bore and assemblies, and can result in unusual braking sound, increased brake drag, and may impact braking action.
Precautionary intervention
While this issue has been reported only in a small number of cases, Royal Enfield has decided to undertake a proactive, safety-related service action on the Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650 and Himalayan motorcycles sold across geographies where certain salts are used to treat roads, and can potentially cause damage to the brake caliper assemblies.
“This is a precautionary service intervention and will be undertaken across the UK, the rest of Europe and Korea. With immediate effect, around 15,200 motorcycles sold in these markets will be called in for inspection, cleaning and part replacement, if required. In a later phase of the service action, as a preventive measure, the caliper assemblies on these motorcycles will be replaced with the improved part, before the end of this year,” it said.
