Royal Orchid Hotels Limited plans to open 26 new properties in calendar year 2023, aimed at both leisure and business segment. In addition to their expansion plan, Chander K. Baljee, chairman and managing director of Royal Orchid Hotels, told businessline that they also intend to concentrate on their skill training programme and aim to train 5,000 students annually in the next two to three years.

“Currently, we see around 500 students annually enrolling in our training program. For this year, our target is to train 2,000–3,000 students. We intend to scale this programme by teaming up with various NGOs and other mediums to source more participation,” said Baljee.

Explaining the reason for scaling up the skilling program he said, “This is for our own requirements too, so in case they don’t get jobs elsewhere, we would absorb them. We usually don’t get as many people as we need, plus attrition in this sector is always high.”

The company offers a skill based training program of three month duration.

Expansion plans

The hotel chain is expanding rapidly. According to the chairman, 2023 will witness the brand diversification of the Regenta by Royal Orchid brand across the country. The list includes three Regenta Resorts (3), Regenta Central properties (9), Regenta Inn properties (7), and Regenta Place properties (7).

Moreover, ROHL will add to its list of properties with new openings in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, including Coorg, Gulbarga, Gangtok, Digha (West Bengal), Nellore, Jhansi, Raipur, and Pune, among others. By September, Royal Orchid will have 100 hotels in its portfolio.

“In fact, we are also focusing on expanding in the eastern region, Andhra Pradesh and Telengana. With all the expansion in place, this would increase the number of rooms from 4,300 to more than 6,000 by the end of 2023,” said the CMD.

Additionally, the company has also started exploring various international markets, including Sri Lanka, the Maldives, Nepal, the UAE, and Thailand. “These are the four-five markets that we are currently exploring. Though nothing has been finalised yet, we will mostly develop the destinations with the idea of developing resorts for our leisure portfolio. Even for our international expansion, we will continue with the asset-light model,” noted Baljee.

Regenta has sub-segments of the brand include Regenta, Regenta Resort (five-star properties), Regenta Central, Regenta Suites (four-star), Regenta Place (three-star) and Regenta Inn (smart comfort).

In 1973, Chander K Baljee founded Hotel Harsha, which was later renamed Royal Orchid Hotels Ltd. Royal Orchid and Regenta Hotels manage a portfolio of more than 75 hotels across 48 locations in India