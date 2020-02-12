Companies

RVNL December quarter profit slumps 63 per cent to Rs 103 crore

PTI New Delhi | Updated on February 12, 2020 Published on February 12, 2020

State-owned Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) on Wednesday posted 62.9 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 103.48 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2019.

It had clocked a profit of Rs 279.51 crore in the year-ago period, RVNL said in a filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

However, the income rose to Rs 3,773.13 crore from Rs 3,081.74 crore in the same period a year ago, the filing said.

The company’s stock closed at Rs 23.75, down 3.85 per cent, on the BSE.

Published on February 12, 2020
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Srinath Narasimhan appointed as Tata Trusts’ Chief Executive