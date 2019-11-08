Companies

SAIC Volkswagen plant in Shanghai starts trial production: Volkswagen CEO

Reuters Shanghai | Updated on November 08, 2019 Published on November 08, 2019

Volkswagen and SAIC Motor Corp's $2.5 billion new energy vehicle plant in Shanghai has started trial production, Volkswagen's CEO Herbert Diess said on Friday.

He made the comment to reporters during a tour of the plant.

SAIC Volkswagen has said the new plant will have an annual capacity to make 300,000 cars and will begin production from 2020. It will make VW's luxury Audi AG brand cars.

Published on November 08, 2019
Automobiles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Afcons Infra, ITD Cementation bag Bangalore Metro orders