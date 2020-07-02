SAIL records highest ever monthly exports and sales in June

Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) has achieved the highest ever June month sales this year.

A company statement said that the domestic and export sales stood at 12.77 lakh tonnes, which is a jump of more than 18 per cent over the Corresponding Period Last Year (CPLY).

In June 2020, the company has also recorded the highest ever exports for any month. It exported 3.4 lakh tonnes steel during this period. It also achieved the best ever June dispatches of rails to the Indian Railways in June 2020, the statement said.

SAIL also flagged off the first rake of R-260 grade Vanadium alloyed high strength 260-metre rails to the Railways, capable of delivering higher speed and bearing higher axle load. In addition, SAIL has sold 42,000 tonnes of Pig Iron during June 2020.

Commenting on the feat, Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Steel, said, “Record June sales and exports by SAIL is indicative of the buoyancy and sharp recovery our economy is witnessing.”

Connecting the higher sales with demand recovery after lockdowns, SAIL Chairman, Anil Kumar Chaudhary, said, “The nation has entered into Unlock 2 phase and gradually the pace of industrial activities has started picking up.”