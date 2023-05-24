Urban lifestyle brand Salud plans to launch new products in the spirit-based ready-to-drink (RTD) category in 10 new Indian markets with an investment of $1.5 million.

The brand aims to establish a strong presence in key regions across India, including Karnataka, Goa, Telangana, Maharashtra, Orissa, Pondicherry, Kerala, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Chandigarh. By targeting both smaller and larger states, Salud is catering to a diverse range of consumers, offering its fashionable lifestyle and premium products to a wide audience.

It will introduce premium gin and Salud Bitters to the Indian market next month. According to the company, in the previous fiscal year, it sold 30,000 cases, with each case containing 24 bottles, to the RTD market alone. Moreover, the brand is expanding its product range by introducing three new SKUs based on distinct spirits, catering to a wider range of consumer preferences.

Brand’s focus

The RTD alcohol market in India is poised for substantial growth, projected at a CAGR of 11.2 per cent during the period 2022–2030. Salud recognises the increasing popularity of RTD alcohol among Gen-Z and millennials, who seek more convenient and healthy drink options that are low in sugar. The brand’s focus on providing quality and innovative RTD offerings aligns perfectly with the evolving preferences of the youth demographic.

“Our fashion-forward brand combines tradition and modernity, delivering exceptional drinking experiences. As we expand, our sole focus is the Indian market, where we aim to source and produce everything locally,” said Ajay Shetty, CEO of Salud. The company has established its facility in Goa.

