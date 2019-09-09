SAT overturns ban on PwC in Satyam scam

Top financial auditor Price Waterhouse (PwC) got a major reprieve from SEBI restrictions on Monday.

The Securities and Appellate Tribunal (SAT) overturned a SEBI order, which had barred PwC from auditing listed companies in India for two years over charges of its collusion with directors and employees of Satyam Computer Services.

“SEBI has no authority to look into the quality of audit standards and audit services,” the SAT order said.

Experts told BusinessLine that such a statement will have far reaching impact on several future SEBI orders. “It will be interesting to see if SEBI challenges the order,” experts said.

SAT said SEBI can only take remedial and preventive action, and the direction issued to ban PW is neither remedial nor preventive, but just punitive.

SEBI had passed an order against PwC in January 2018 alleging that the audit firm colluded with the management of the scam-tainted Satyam. The order had barred PW from offering auditing services to any listed companies for two years.