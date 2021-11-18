Saudi Aramco unit Sabic backs India’s $178 billion chemicals market

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Saudi Basic Industries Corp. is seeking to play a bigger role in India as the nation’s net-zero target boosts solar power and electric vehicles, creating demand for specialty plastics and chemicals.
India’s $178 billion chemicals market is already the sixth-largest in the world and is set to expand further over the next few years as rising disposable incomes and changes in consumption patterns boost the use of cars to consumer goods, according to ratings agency ICRA.
That’s prompting India’s biggest oil refiners and Sabic’s parent, Saudi Aramco, to invest billions of dollars in oil-to-chemicals projects in the country. Additionally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s pledge to reach net-zero by 2070 will speed up India’s transition to electric vehicles, boosting the use of plastics in batteries and charging infrastructure.
Both charging stations and batteries “need sophisticated materials” and “we have the right materials” for both, Janardhanan Ramanujalu, Sabic’s Vice-President and regional head of South Asia, Australia and New Zealand, said in an interview.
Sabic’s resins can reduce the weight of components from dashboards to tailgates by as much as 40 per cent, which allows the vehicles to go further with a single charge. It’s also keen on supplying material for building floating solar plants – an area that could see rising interest as acquiring land for solar parks becomes challenging.
“In the long run, these are the ways one has to be innovative to put a lower burden on the environment,” he said, adding that floating solar panels that cover dams and reservoirs will not only check evaporation losses in a water-starved nation, but also avoid land conflicts and preserve valuable resources.
The Riyadh-based company supplies fertilizer chemicals such as di-ammonium phosphate to India and sources a range of chemicals from the country. It also sees the South Asian nation as a market for its other specialty fertiliser products and is open to forging joint ventures and partnerships with Indian enterprises.
“It’s a big market opportunity and we will play this comprehensively, which means not just produce in India for India, we will take what is available here,” Ramanujalu said.
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Airports are also keeping pace to ensure safe, touchless and seamless journeys
Two Indian winners of the Earthshot Prize make their mark at COP26
Though the Glasgow negotiations had profound shortcomings, it united the world to urgently address the ...
This Children’s Day, help your child take that first step towards financial awareness. Here are some ways to ...
A strong follow-through rise above the near-term resistances is needed to negate a fall-back
Asymmetric payoff for these contracts strengthen their use case
Equity market strategist Sven Henrich speaks to BusinessLine on the likely fallout of global central banks’ ...
In Baker’s Dozen, Arun Hariharan tells understated little tales that have chilling endings
McCall Smith is a master storyteller and employs his gentle, unfussy writing style to weave another feel-good ...
Chef-entrepreneur Anahita Dhondy’s memoir-cum-cookbook, The Parsi Kitchen, is a flavoursome and satiating read
The author says the wisdom used in business can be applied to ensure a high quality of life
Veteran adman Sandeep Goyal, Chairman of Mogae Media, on his plans for his new acquisitions - Rediffusion and ...
How Smytten is disrupting the sampling space by moving it online
Mainstream advertising has to evolve a lot to speak to the new Indian woman
Textile brand Siyaram launches a range of Bamboo fabrics
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...