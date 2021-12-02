SC dismisses plea seeking review of arbitral award to Reliance Infra

The Supreme Court has rejected Delhi Metro Rail Corporation's (DMRC) plea seeking a review of the arbitration award of around ₹4,600 crore in favour of Reliance Infrastructure.

A Bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao and S Ravindra Bhat said no case for review is made out.

Airport project

In September, the Supreme Court upheld an arbitration award in favour of the Anil Ambani-backed infrastructure company in a case related to the Airport Metro Express Line project.

In 2008, an agreement was entered into between DMRC and Reliance Infra’s special purpose entity DAMEPL for design, installation, commissioning, operation and maintenance of Airport Metro Express Line. The deal was scrapped and both sides claimed damages.