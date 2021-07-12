SC refuses to interfere with HC order dismissing contempt pleas against Lodha

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
The Supreme Court on Monday refused to interfere with the Calcutta High Court order dismissing contempt petitions filed against Harsh Vardhan Lodha for continuing as a Director and Chairman in companies of the M P Birla Group.
In the SLP (special leave petition) filed by Birlas against the order dated April 22, 2021 of the Calcutta High Court, the Supreme Court observed that “it is not inclined to entertain this SLP at this stage as the related issues are pending in the appeals before the High Court”.
A Bench comprising of Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice Hrishikesh Roy of the Supreme Court further directed the High Court to dispose of the pending appeals by March 31, 2022.
“It is a win-win situation for both parties as Birlas would derive the benefit by early conclusive disposal of the pending appeals and Lodha would derive the benefit of continuing to be in the control of the manufacturing companies till disposal of the said appeals,” a spokesperson for Birlas said.
According to Debanjan Mandal, Partner, Fox & Mandal, the Supreme Court verdict demolishes the charges of contempt of court brought against Lodha for not stepping down as the Chairman.
“The verdict vindicates our faith in the judiciary as we continue to neutralise repeated attempts to disrupt the functioning of MP Birla Group companies,” he said in a statement.
These appeals and cross-appeals arose from a contentious verdict passed by Justice Sahidullah Munshi of Calcutta High Court on September 18, 2020. Though he held that his court, which was hearing the dispute over the will of Priyamvada Devi Birla, didn’t have the jurisdiction to interfere with the operations of MP Birla Group companies, he ordered Lodha to step down as director.
Lodha immediately appealed against the verdict and the Division Bench of Calcutta High Court, comprising the then Chief Justice T B Nair Radhakrishnan and Justice Shampa Sarkar, said in an interim order on October 1, 2020 that he could continue as the Chairman of MP Birla Group companies except on the strength of the shares of the estate of Priyamvada Devi Birla.
Eventually, in April this year, the Bench of Justice Radhakrishnan and Justice Sarkar dismissed a bunch of contempt petitions filed against Lodha and MP Birla Group companies for not complying with Justice Munshi’s verdict which had been modified by the appeals court within days. The Birlas moved the Supreme Court.
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Will Mansukh Mandaviya’s control over the health and chemicals and fertilizers ministries spell synergy or a ...
Companies spell out their policy wish list for green mobility to kick in
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
What do indices other than the Nifty and Sensex say about market direction? We take stock of the key levels to ...
Takeover of DHFL could impact the loan book quality and capital adequacy of combined entity
The Nifty 50 tests base at 15,635 and next is at 15,500. For Sensex, 52,000 is vital
Valuations do matter for investor returns even in new-age technology-driven companies
A new interactive map of Maximum City plots the flora and fauna of the megapolis
A unique environmental drama, the recently released ‘Sherni’ is earning accolades from leading Indian ...
On this day in 2019, the last Volkswagen Beetle rolled off the line in Mexico. This quiz is all about iconic ...
A poet finds comfort in memories, like water on a thirsty day
Chemical- free, cruelty-free sustainable beauty labels are exploding as consumers get inscreasingly conscious
Time & TideTime and Tide wait for none. P&G’s fabric care brand Tide’s new ad campaign is on this ...
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
According to InMobi’s State of Programmatic Mobile Video Advertising in India report, there are 356 million ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...