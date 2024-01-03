The Supreme Court verdict on Wednesday comes as a relief to market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), which was under fire for the tardiness of its investigation into the Adani-Hindenburg matter and its inability to establish a prima facie case of legal violations by the Adani group promoters.

“The judgment is a shot in the arm for SEBI’s reputation as a regulator, policymaker, investigator, and prosecutor,” said Pradyuman Dubey, Partner, DSK Legal.

The Supreme Court has reposed its faith in the investigation done by SEBI, which is likely to increase the confidence of the investor community at large in the sanctity of the regulator and its workings, said experts.

Ankur Mahindro, Managing Partner at Kred Jure, believes that Wednesday’s decision reinforces the autonomy granted to SEBI in formulating regulations and could constrain courts and authorities from unduly intervening in its jurisdiction going forward.

The apex court affirmed the principle that courts do not sit in appeal over policies made by specialised regulatory bodies and would interfere only when a policy was violative of fundamental rights, the Constitution, any statute, or was manifestly arbitrary.

“The Supreme Court’s direction to the government and SEBI to probe whether the short-selling of Adani shares by Hindenburg involved a violation of any law is likely to deter short-sellers from circumventing the law, reducing the chances of manufactured volatility in the market,” said Dubey.

SEBI has been directed to conclude two pending investigations within the next three months and continue its efforts to implement recommendations from the six-member expert committee. The recommendations include structural reforms, effective enforcement policies, judicial discipline, settlement policies, timelines for initiating and concluding proceedings, surveillance and market administration measures, the establishment of a Financial Redress Agency, and the creation of a framework for a multi-agency committee tasked with investigating complex enforcement matters.

Renewed challenges

“SEBI now faces a renewed set of challenges following the SC judgment and may usher in a new phase of intense activity and strategic planning for the regulator,” said Sumit Agrawal, founder of Regstreet Law Advisors.

Existing regulations include provisions to penalise the dissemination of false or misleading information through any media, especially if done recklessly with the intent to influence the decisions of investors dealing in securities.

There may be a need, however, to amend the SEBI Act to grant additional powers to the regulator to probe overseas short-sellers, said Agrawal: “Probing potential legal violations related to short selling may necessitate a thorough evaluation of the existing regulations and powers of SEBI.”