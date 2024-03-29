Schaeffler India Ltd has re-appointed Harsha Kadam as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the company. According to stock exchange disclosure, Kadam’s new term will commence on October 1, 2024, and extend through September 30, 2027.

Eranti Sumithasri, Chairperson & Independent Director at Schaeffler India, said, “With his strategic vision and leadership, Harsha Kadam has successfully steered the company towards new heights over the past few years. His reappointment as MD & CEO for another term signifies our trust in his capabilities, and we are confident his continued leadership will drive Schaeffler India’s growth and strengthen our position in the market.”

Kadam has over three decades of expertise, spanning across domains including sales, manufacturing, product design and development, and business excellence. He joined Schaeffler India in 2018 as president of Industrial Business. He later took up the role of MD and CEO in 2019 for an initial five-year tenure.

Schaeffler India stock declined 1.13 per cent to close at ₹2,835 on the NSE on Thursday’s trade.