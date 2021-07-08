Scooter production to begin soon, says Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal

Vulnerable and in the discomfort zone
Ola will soon commence the production of electric scooters at its factory in Tamil Nadu, Ola Group CEO Bhavish Aggarwal said on Wednesday.
“Almost there! Scooter production to begin soon! Get on the waitlist and #JoinTheRevolution,” Aggarwal tweeted.
He also shared a video showcasing the progress in construction of the factory.
Last month, Aggarwal had said the first phase of Ola’s electric scooter factory is nearing completion. Ola had announced a ₹2,400-crore investment last year for setting up its first electric scooter factory in Tamil Nadu.
Upon completion, the factory will create nearly 10,000 jobs and is expected to be the world’s largest scooter manufacturing facility that will initially have an annual production capacity of 2 million units.
While the company is yet to disclose the pricing and specifications of its e-scooter, Ola has stated that it is working on setting up a ‘Hypercharger Network’ to include one lakh charging points across 400 cities.
Recently, Aggarwal had shared a video of him astride an Ola electric scooter for a ride in Bengaluru.
The top executive had earlier said that the e-scooter was likely to be launched in India in July this year, and that Ola Electric would look at taking the vehicle to international markets, including countries like France, Italy and Germany, in this fiscal as well.
The launch of the electric scooter is in line with Ola’s global vision of moving mobility into a more sustainable, accessible and connected future.
Last year, Ola Electric had also acquired Amsterdam-based Etergo BV for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition of Etergo was aimed at further bolstering its engineering and design capabilities in the electric mobility space.
When launched, the Ola electric scooter will go up against Hero MotoCorp-backed Ather Energy, Bajaj Auto and others.
